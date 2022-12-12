Lee Canyon welcomes 11 inches of fresh snow from Sunday’s storm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon says the area welcomed 11 inches of fresh snow from a storm on Sunday.

According to Lee Canyon, Sunday’s storm delivered 11 inches of snow in the base area with higher elevations, like the top of the Bluebird lift, receiving more.

Lee Canyon, which opened for the 2022/23 winter season last Wednesday, said more than 700 skiers and snowboarders enjoyed the first powder day of the season.

Lee Canyon suggests that before leaving the valley to head to the mountain, everyone should check 511 or nvroads.com for the road conditions and restrictions along Lee Canyon Road and the other roads in the Spring Mountains.

