Las Vegas police say woman accused in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she was accused in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in the east valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:44 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Street.

LVMPD says that responding officers made contact with Rotesha Battle, 47, and located her boyfriend inside the apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Las Vegas police say the investigation indicates that Battle and the victim were in an argument. During the dispute, according to police, Battle produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

Battle was arrested at the scene and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, police say.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

