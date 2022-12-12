Las Vegas police investigate 3-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn Road.

LVMPD says that at least two individuals have been transported to UMC Trauma. One is in critical condition, according to police, while the extent of injuries for the second person is unknown.

Police say that Desert Inn Road eastbound was shut down between Arville and Wynn while the investigation occurred. Westbound lanes remained open.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.