Las Vegas average gas price falls 23 cents per gallon in last week, GasBuddy says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Feel like you’ve paid less at the pump recently? According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas Valley has fallen double digits in the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Las Vegas fell 23 cents in the last week, with an average price of $4.14 per gallon as of Monday.

To determine the price of gas, the company says it surveys 649 stations in Las Vegas.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Las Vegas are 82.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. However, prices still stand 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports indicate that the cheapest station in Las Vegas was priced at $3.77 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon.

The company found that the lowest price in Nevada on Sunday was $3.45 per gallon while the highest was $5.45 per gallon.

In Nevada as a whole, GasBuddy found that the average price in the Silver State as of Monday sits at $4.22 per gallon, down 22.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.44/g.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon as of Monday.

GasBuddy provided historical gasoline prices in Las Vegas and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 12, 2020: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 12, 2019: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 12, 2018: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 12, 2017: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 12, 2016: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 12, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 12, 2014: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 12, 2013: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 12, 2012: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

