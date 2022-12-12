Inmate stabbed to death at Ely State Prison Friday

ELY, Nev. (FOX5) - An inmate at the Ely State Prison was stabbed and later died of his injuries on Friday, according to authorities.

The Department of Corrections for the State of Nevada issued a statement Monday that Tyrek Settles, 21, was stabbed around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Settles was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m. after being taken to William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely. An investigation remains active while no other details were available as of Monday afternoon.

Settles was serving a sentence of seven to 20 years following pleading guilty to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Ely State Prison recently made headlines as 24 prisoners there are on a hunger strike.

