Forecast Outlook-12/12/2022

After a rainy & windy Sunday the cold air is moving in for the start of the week as drier conditions return across the Vegas Valley.

We will hold onto a slight chance of showers, but anything we do see will remain confined to our local mountains. The cold front is dropping daytime highs for the week ahead. Forecast highs are expected to be in the high 40′s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30′s. Outlying areas can expect even colder temperatures.

While drier weather is on the way for the start of the week another system will slide into southern Nevada for the weekend. At this point it looks like it will be much weaker than what moved through Sunday and shower chances are not looking overly impressive at this time.

