Forecast Outlook-12/11/2022

As advertised we got some rain Sunday afternoon.

The front that delivered the rain and mountain snow is now moving east and out of our area.

That cold front is going to cool things down for the week ahead.

The forecast highs are expected to be in the high 40′s and low to mid 30′s.

Outlying areas can expect even cooler temperatures.

While drier weather is on the way for the start of the week another system is looking like it will slide into southern Nevada by Friday and into next Saturday.

At this point it looks like it will be much weaker than what moved through Sunday.

