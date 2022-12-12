Career fair to be held Tuesday at CSN Charleston Campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a new job, now is your chance to check out opportunities you may never have considered.

A healthcare career fair is happening Tuesday at the Charleston campus of the College of Southern Nevada.

More than 30 healthcare industry employers will be on hand from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

No previous healthcare experience is required. In fact, no-cost, paid training opportunities may be available.

Walk-ins are welcome and parking is free.

Pre-register at bit.ly/HealthcareCareerFair2022.

