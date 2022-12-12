Career fair to be held Tuesday at CSN Charleston Campus
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:54 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a new job, now is your chance to check out opportunities you may never have considered.
A healthcare career fair is happening Tuesday at the Charleston campus of the College of Southern Nevada.
More than 30 healthcare industry employers will be on hand from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
No previous healthcare experience is required. In fact, no-cost, paid training opportunities may be available.
Walk-ins are welcome and parking is free.
Pre-register at bit.ly/HealthcareCareerFair2022.
