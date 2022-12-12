Army: Soldier killed, suspect arrested in Georgia post shooting

(AP) — A soldier who was shot Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia has died, according to the U.S. Army.

“The victim in this morning’s shooting on Fort Stewart died in the incident,” the Army tweeted. “The Soldier’s identity will be released following completion of the next-of-kin notification process.”

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — One person was shot Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, and authorities arrested a suspect, the Army said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a complex for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, said Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene, he said.

Larson declined to comment on the victim’s condition, and he would not say whether the victim and the person taken into custody were soldiers or civilians. No other details were immediately released.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

