2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says two young children were killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard at about 9:16 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers located a vehicle that had struck a tree and medical personnel were called to the scene.

Police say a juvenile, believed to be around the age of a toddler, was pronounced deceased on scene. Three other individuals, two adults and another juvenile, were transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the second juvenile, also believed to be around the age of a toddler, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The two adults, including the female driver who is believed to be in her 20s, remain in serious condition, police say.

NLVPD says that the preliminary investigation indicates that a silver Honda van was traveling northbound on Scott Robinson from Lone Mountain when the driver failed to maintain the lane and sideswiped trees, a light pole, a wall and then struck a large palm tree head on.

Police say the two juveniles were not wearing proper protective restraints. “Due to the improper restraints, it resulted in one toddler being decapitated,” according to police.

North Las Vegas police note that speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stopped by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

“The NLVPD urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight. We would also like to remind the public of the dangers of driving while impaired and how dangerous it can be,” police added in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.