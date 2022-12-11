Forecast Outlook-12/11/22

A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday.

This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds.

The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 even 50 MPH is forecast along the Colorado River Valley area.

Snowfall amounts of 8 to 14″ are possible for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock and Sheep Range.

Rainfall could amount up to a half inch in some areas.

As this system pushes east colder air sweeps in.

After Sunday, high temperatures will only reach into the upper 40′s and low 50′s the rest of the week.

Another storm could push into our area next weekend.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.