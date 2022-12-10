Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the season of giving, businesses and organizations came together to provide holiday meals and entertainment to the homeless and disadvantaged.

For the second year in a row, Advanced Aesthetics – The Med Spa and Hankins Sohn Plastic Surgery teamed up with Friends in the Desert Foundation for this Christmas dinner event.

Friends in the Desert Foundation is an organization that provides 90 meals to the homeless each night, six days a week. In total, they serve roughly 25,000 meals a year.

President of Friends in the Desert, Troy Johns, said at the end of the day, people who need assistance need to know the whole community cares about them.

“It brings a tear to your eye you know it’s just beautiful to see people that are across the street to take care of somebody else. To see people who say love thy neighbor. Right? And then just really do it,” Johns said.

On Friday the courtyard of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church was decked out in holiday fashion. The tables were set beautifully with linens under heat lamps and lights. This event provides a holiday meal and entertainment to the homeless and disadvantaged.

Head Pastor Chris Schuller said Friends in the Desert is an incredible asset to the community.

“There is a value in unity in a world that’s right now, there’s so much divisiveness but the bigger truth is that we’re unified in caring for one another,” Schuller said.

Mary Sullivan Force owns Advanced Aesthetics Med Spa. She was the main event planner.

“Get out and help your community because it not only helps them trust me it helps your heart as well,” Force said.

Hankins and Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates and Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa would like to challenge other businesses to open their arms and heart to support the unique charity.

They will match your donation, given before the end of the year, dollar for dollar, up to $15,000.00. They want to use the funds to hire a social worker.

To donate or for more information click this link.

