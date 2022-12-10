Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.

The Candy Cane House will feature over 50 decorated Christmas trees, 38,000 lights throughout the residence and complimentary treats and hot chocolate, in addition to numerous photo opportunities. The event started three years ago when Cardona was diagnosed with cancer and told he didn’t have much time. Cardenas wanted his husband to have the best Christmas and now three years later, Cardona is still here, and the Candy Cane House has only grown each year.

“We are overwhelmed that Victor and Joey love HopeLink and have continued to use this opportunity to help us out. For the third year, they are encouraging people who come to tour the house to bring household item donations, gift cards and even cash that we can use to support families and seniors in Henderson who may be struggling financially with bills, rent or housing in general,” said Stacey Lockhart, chief executive officer at HopeLink of Southern Nevada.

The Christmas-themed event will take place at 366 S. Milan St. in Henderson for the next three weeks on:

Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. with Santa in attendance for pictures

Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 from 7 – 9 p.m.

