Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A warrant was issued for a Biden administration official accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid Airport over the summer.

A warrant was issued for Samuel Brinton on Dec. 8 for a charge of grand larceny, with value of the item between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court records. Brinton serves as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton is non-binary and is also an LGBTQ+ activist.

The warrant describes the incident in question as taking place at Harry Reid International Airport on July 6. According to police, the victim was taking a United Airlines flight from Dulles International and had checked three bags. The victim was able to find two of her bags, but couldn’t locate the third bag, which was described as a gray, hard-shell “bigger carry-on.” The victim reportedly checked with lost-and-found multiple times and the luggage wasn’t located. The victim filed a police report July 10.

Police eventually reviewed footage and saw a person wearing a white t-shirt with a rainbow atomic nuclear symbol on the front grab luggage matching the description of the missing luggage and quickly leave the airport. The officer in the report said the suspect displayed several “body language [anomalies]” which “caught his attention.” Police noted the suspect looked at the luggage tag of the bag in question, briefly placed in back on the carousel before looking around and grabbing the bag again, the report said.

However, police were unable to positively identify the suspect after searching a passenger manifest.

The case was reopened Nov. 29 after several news articles were posted about Brinton allegedly stealing luggage at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16. The articles had photos of Brinton, who the officer recognized from the Las Vegas case.

The officer in the case also identified an Instagram post by Brinton that showed them at Harry Reid Airport on July 6, the same day as the reported theft. The officer notes that Brinton is wearing the same t-shirt with the rainbow nuclear symbol the officer had seen in the video.

Brinton has since made their Instagram private. The report said police tried to contact Brinton via phone, but received no response.

The victim said several items of value were in the bag when it was stolen, including jewelry, clothing, makeup and other items. Police estimated the value of all items lost was $3,670.74.

LVMPD said there was probable cause that Brinton had stolen the bag and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Brinton was placed on leave after the allegations in the Minneapolis case were made public, a DOE spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

