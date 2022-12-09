Nye County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding man who wielded rifle outside Pahrump Nugget Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The search is on for 26-year-old Anthony Bell after Nye County Sheriff’s Office officials say he pulled a rifle and “advanced” on a security guard and another man on December 4 outside the Pahrump Nugget.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says there was a fight at the bar and Bell went outside to his truck. It says another man and security followed him. Officials say that’s when Bell drew the rifle and advanced on the man and security guard. The Facebook posts make no mention of shots being fired. It stated Bell then took off.

Two days later NCSO deputies went to Bell’s last known residence and say they found a short-barreled rifle from the crime at the home, but Bell was not there. The Facebook post indicates a woman at the home was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child neglect.

Deputies say they believe Bell is somewhere in Las Vegas. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bell on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. Bell is considered armed and dangerous, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who sees him should call 911. NCSO says Bell was driving a white Nissan Frontier truck.

People can also contact the sheriff’s office with information on the case at 775-751-7000, option 5. Confidential tips can be submitted through The Nye County Sheriff’s Office app or social media, or by email.

