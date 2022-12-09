NV Energy reporting outage near Eastern, Bonanza

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,900 customers are without power Thursday evening according to NV Energy.

The outage is reportedly near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road and began just before 4 p.m.

In a post to social media, the Neon Museum said it’s been affected by the outage.

***NOTICE*** Due to an area-wide power outage, the museum is currently closed. Nevada Energy estimates power to be...

Posted by The Neon Museum on Thursday, December 8, 2022

NV Energy said power should be restored by 7:30 p.m.

