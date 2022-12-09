NDOC responds to hunger strike at Ely State Prison

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is responding to a reported hunger strike taking place at Ely State Prison.

As previously reported, at least two dozen inmates at the prison are on strike due to conditions at the maximum-security facility, including complaints of inadequate food portions and shortages in the prison commissary.

According to NDOC, the size of food portions has been their primary complaint. Of the 24 offenders taking part in the strike, 19 have been on strike for nine days.

Now, NDOC says it is announcing clarifications in policy that have been cited as the impetus for the strike.

“We are listening to these offenders and want to fix those areas where we may have been inconsistent,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “Some of the claims are false, but some of them have merit, and we want to correct them.”

NDOC is now clarifying the method of applying administrative sanctions, including revocation of privileges like phone time and commissary.

They also say disciplinary segregation must be applied concurrently rather than consecutively.

“Going forward, just like disciplinary segregation, we will not impose consecutive sanctions,” Gittere said. “Any administrative sanctions beyond the current action will cease. This will bring us in line with the spirit intended when the revised regulation was created.”

Gittere blamed staffing issues for creating difficulties in meeting daily requirements, but said officials are working to solve the problem.

“We understand offenders are dissatisfied that we can’t turn around these changes as quickly as we’d like,” he said.

