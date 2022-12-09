Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot, killed in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning in which two people were killed.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:14 a.m. in the 5300 block of Craig Road.

Police said two people were shot and killed.

No additional information was immediately available. LVMPD will provide an update to media later this morning.

