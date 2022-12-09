Gilcrease Orchard offering wagon rides, visits with Santa in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will open for two weekends this month for holiday-themed events.

According to Gilcrease, the orchard will feature wagon rides and photos with Santa this weekend and next.

The orchard notes that it will also have its beloved apple cider donuts and other concessions available for purchase.

According to Gilcrease, admission is $5 per person, with those under 2 free. No reservations are needed.

The orchard says it will be open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Dec. 9-11. It will then reopen Dec. 16-18 at the same times.

For more information, visit: https://thegilcreaseorchard.org/

