Delta to resume service to Cuba in spring 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Air Lines is restarting its service to Havana, Cuba, in spring 2023.

According to Delta, its inaugural return to the market will take place on April 10, 2023, out of Miami International Airport (MIA) on an Airbus A320 aircraft. Service between MIA-HAV will be operated on a twice-daily frequency with nonstop flights and will operate as follows:

Flight 1 Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL1787 Miami at 9:05 a.m. Havana at 10:20 a.m. Daily A320 DL1788 Havana at 11:55 a.m. Miami at 1:05 p.m. Daily A320

Flight 2 Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL1789 Miami at 1:40 p.m. Havana at 3:00 p.m. Daily A320 DL1790 Havana at 4:25 p.m. Miami at 5:35 p.m. Daily A320

Delta made its return to the Cuban market in 2016 after a 55-year hiatus, but suspended service in March 2020 in response to COVID-19.

Customers interested in traveling to Havana should refer to the U.S. Embassy website here for details on travel requirements.

