Celine Dion’s future residency in Las Vegas on hold for now

A New Day, Dion’s first residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2003, was the hottest ticket in town. After $100 million and 700 shows, it’s still credited as the most successful residency of all time.

On Thursday, Celine Dion revealed to the world her diagnosis of a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome or SPD.

“I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now. For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my heath but i have hope i am on the road to recovery,” Dion said in sharing on her devastation of not being able to perform.

While the singer for now has rescheduled just her European tour from 2023 to 2024, she has yet to comment on her Las Vegas residency.

Dr. Desimir Mijatovic, a pain medicine specialist at the Cleveland Clinic neurological institute, said that while “stiff person syndrome” may sound new to many of us, it’s been around for a long time.

“It’s a condition that affects the neurological system, affecting the nerves and muscles and basically what happens is the body attacks itself, nerves and muscles become overactive spasm or become stiff,” said Mijatovic.

Mijatovic says this condition typically hits women more than men and is directly tied to your immune system.

“It’s more common in people who have certain disorders like autoimmune conditions, diabetes can sometimes come up with this sometimes people with cancers can develop this syndrome,” said Mijatovic.

One of the early detectors of the disease is having trouble walking, according to Mijatovic.

“As the disease progresses, it levels off with treatment and people need assisted devices things like canes or walkers sometimes might need wheelchairs,” Mijatovic said.

