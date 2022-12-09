2 with minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Henderson

2 with minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Henderson
2 with minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Henderson(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Henderson.

According to police, the crash occurred near the IR 25 and Windmill eastbound off ramp.

Nevada State Police said the driver of the Acura failed to decrease its speed, which caused the left front of the Acura to strike the right rear of the bus. The driver of the Acura then swerved in an attempt to avoid striking the bus, causing the left side of the Acura to strike the right side of the bus.

Authorities said the bus was occupied with approximately 30 elementary school students. Four juveniles reported an injury, and Nevada State Police said one boy and one girl were transported to St. Rose Sienna with minor injuries.

“We do not suspect impairment at this time,” Nevada State Police said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard offering wagon rides, visits with Santa in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot, killed in northeast valley
Las Vegas police say 2 shot, killed after allegedly trying to steal AR-15 in northeast valley
UMC RSV UPDATE - VOD - clipped version
Medical director of UMC Children’s Hospital weighs in on RSV surge
HENDO LAND PURCHASE - VOD - clipped version
City of Henderson looking to buy Fiesta casino site for $32M