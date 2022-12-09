2 with minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Henderson.

According to police, the crash occurred near the IR 25 and Windmill eastbound off ramp.

Nevada State Police said the driver of the Acura failed to decrease its speed, which caused the left front of the Acura to strike the right rear of the bus. The driver of the Acura then swerved in an attempt to avoid striking the bus, causing the left side of the Acura to strike the right side of the bus.

Authorities said the bus was occupied with approximately 30 elementary school students. Four juveniles reported an injury, and Nevada State Police said one boy and one girl were transported to St. Rose Sienna with minor injuries.

#Crash IR215/ Windmill EB off ramp. SUV vs. School Bus. Minor injuries, but two juveniles were transported. We do not suspect impairment at this time. NHP and CCSDPD are on scene. Expect delays. #PayFullAttentionAtAllTimes #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice pic.twitter.com/jWZgpuUiAV — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 9, 2022

“We do not suspect impairment at this time,” Nevada State Police said.

