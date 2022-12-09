10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America.

This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list.

OpenTable says that in order to determine its list, the website analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners.

The 10 restaurants in Las Vegas that made the list were:

- Amalfi at Caesars Palace

- Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan

- Delominco Steakhouse at The Venetian

- Eiffel Tower restaurant at the Paris Hotel & Casino

- Golden Steer Steakhouse

- Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace

- Javiar’s Restaurant at Aria Hotel & Casino

- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

- Nobu at Caesars Palace

- TAO Asian Bistro at The Venetian

Only Chicago had more restaurants than Las Vegas make the list, as the “Windy City” was home to 12 eateries that were recognized.

To view the full, visit: https://www.opentable.com/lists/top-100-us-2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.