Suspect on the run after armed robbery near UNLV

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services, a law enforcement agency serving Southern Nevada colleges, are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery near UNLV Wednesday night.

University police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives.

A post on the agency’s Facebook page says the suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a blue Nike backpack.

If you have any information you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb
Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum
Idaho police seek car seen near site where 4 students killed
Idaho police seek car seen near site where 4 students killed