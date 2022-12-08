Suspect on the run after armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services, a law enforcement agency serving Southern Nevada colleges, are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery near UNLV Wednesday night.

University police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives.

A post on the agency’s Facebook page says the suspect was wearing a black jacket and had a blue Nike backpack.

If you have any information you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.