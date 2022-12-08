Suspect arrested in deadly northeast Las Vegas shooting

Usbaldo Zarate
Usbaldo Zarate(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a shooting outside a northeast valley residence from late November.

Usbaldo Zarate, 27, was identified as the suspect by LVMPD. Police said Zarate was already in custody at Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was rebooked for murder and attempted murder charges.

According to court records, Zarate was taken into custody for charges related to an incident in North Las Vegas. In that case, Zarate faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into a structure or vehicle and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. FOX5 has reached out to North Las Vegas Police for more information.

LVMPD said they responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive at about 8:53 p.m. Nov. 26. According to police, the victim was inside his vehicle with two other people when an unknown vehicle with multiple individuals approached and shot multiple rounds towards the victim, striking him.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Juan Flores, 20. Flores died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Zarate is expected to appear in North Las Vegas court Thursday morning and in Clark County Justice Court on Monday, Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pug puppy at Las Vegas pet store.
How Clark County pet store ban impacts Las Vegas-area breeders
How Clark County pet store ban impacts Las Vegas-area breeders
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide