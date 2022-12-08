Suspect arrested in deadly northeast Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a shooting outside a northeast valley residence from late November.

Usbaldo Zarate, 27, was identified as the suspect by LVMPD. Police said Zarate was already in custody at Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was rebooked for murder and attempted murder charges.

According to court records, Zarate was taken into custody for charges related to an incident in North Las Vegas. In that case, Zarate faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into a structure or vehicle and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. FOX5 has reached out to North Las Vegas Police for more information.

LVMPD said they responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive at about 8:53 p.m. Nov. 26. According to police, the victim was inside his vehicle with two other people when an unknown vehicle with multiple individuals approached and shot multiple rounds towards the victim, striking him.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Juan Flores, 20. Flores died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Zarate is expected to appear in North Las Vegas court Thursday morning and in Clark County Justice Court on Monday, Dec. 12.

