Reef-safe sunscreen will soon be available for free at these Maui beaches

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui is making it easier for people to lather on reef-safe sunscreen at busy beaches.

A partnership with several companies and community organizations will allow the installation of 20 free mineral sunscreen dispensers at beach parks across the Valley Isle and at Hulopoe Bay on Lanai.

Officials said Raw Elements — an FDA-approved, non-GMO verified and cruelty-free certified brand — will be used for the dispensers. They create SPF products with certified organic ingredients.

The new dispensers make it easier for people to abide by a law which banned non-mineral sunscreens.

Free mineral-based sunscreen will be installed at the following locations:

  • Kamaole 1, 2 and 3 Beach Parks
  • Keawakapu Beach (2 locations)
  • Pohaku Beach Park
  • Papalaua Wayside Park
  • Baldwin Beach Park
  • Hookipa Beach Park
  • Launiupoko Beach Park
  • Kalepolepo Beach Park
  • Kanaha Beach Park
  • Haycraft Beach Park
  • Whalers Village (4 locations)
  • Waianapanapa State Park
  • Honolua Farms Food Truck at Honolua Bay
  • Hulopoe Bay, Lanai

This initiative supports the unanimous Maui County Council Ordinance outlawing all non-mineral sunscreens, which went into effect in October.

