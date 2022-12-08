Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Lake Mead has been declining since 2010.

The reason for this meeting was to hear input for the next steps from residents and business owners on the potential closures of ramps which would have huge impacts on tourism and lifestyle at Lake Mead.

“We’re in a trailer village at Temple Bar, I’ve been there twenty years and I’ve been on the lake for 50 years,” said Max Convis, Temple Bar association president and resident of Henderson. Concerned citizens like Convis are worried about the future. “They somehow don’t listen to us and close the marinas and close the lake and no one would have access to it is terrible and devastating.”

Some say they’re expecting the worse, Lake Mead officials said because of the continual decline of water levels they’re in the process of making a plan, called The Sustainable Low Water Access Plan which focuses on the potential closures of five launch ramps at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay Marina, Echo Bay, Temple Bar Marina, and South Cove. For business owners, they say it’s important this doesn’t happen.

“Yeah it’s a big deal it’s our family business we’ve been doing this for my friend who works there my grandkids work there it’s a massive what are you going to do what is Boulder City going to do if they close down the marinas,” said Gayle Keiser, manager of Boating Las Vegas.

Keiser says the option of closing is not an option, as they’re all located in strategic spots. Her business relies on these ramps.

“All those marinas are so necessary for service if you’re out on the lake you’re up on the other end and there’s no fuel and services and all these are so necessary,” said Keiser.

Lake Mead officials say nothing will be decided till the summer or spring of next year.

These are the upcoming meetings scheduled:

Kingman, AZ – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022; 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST at the Kingman Office of Tourism, Powerhouse Conference Room, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ 86401

Virtual – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022; 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST

