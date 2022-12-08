Police serve warrant, arrest 4 at Portland shop selling psychedelic mushrooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police served a warrant and made arrests early Thursday morning at a shop in Portland that is selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal in Oregon yet.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 that officers served a warrant and seized evidence at Shroom House on West Burnside at about 1 a.m. Police arrested four people, and seized more than $13,000 in cash and a large amount of product.

4 clear plastic bags with suspected dried psilocybin mushrooms on a black metal shelf (Portland Police Bureau)

The four men arrested are

Steven Tachie, age 32, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school and laundering monetary instrument.

Jeramiah Geronimo, age 32, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school and laundering monetary instrument.

Victor Fabela, age 25, was issued criminal citations for the delivery of psilocybin.

Ivan Mametyev, age 38, was issued criminal citations for the delivery of psilocybin.

The raid comes after the Shroom House garnered attention this week. It was reported the shop was selling psilocybin even though the substance recreationally isn’t legal in Oregon.

Measure 109 passed in Nov. 2020, which legalized psilocybin in a licensed medical setting. The Oregon Health Authority hasn’t issued any licenses yet and won’t until early January.

The Oregon Health Authority said anyone operating without a license is subject to criminal penalties but that’s left up to local police agencies.

