New partnership to provide free legal services to veterans on VA claims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new partnership between the Nevada Department of Veteran Services and the National Veterans Legal Services Program will allow free access to legal representation for Nevada veterans and their families in appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

The NVLSP will provide free legal representation if the Department of Veterans Affairs denies a veteran a disability claim. They will also assist Nevada veterans with discharge updates.

“This new partnership results in the best of both worlds for the veterans we are honored to serve and our department,” said NDVS Director Fred Wagar. “Nevada veterans will now have access to an outstanding national legal team who will defend their rights at the highest legal levels to ensure fairness in the disability benefits arena. Additionally, NDVS will capitalize on access to the extensive training and professional development portfolio that NVLSP will offer to members of our team. This training will be invaluable as we continue to serve Nevada veterans now and into the future.”

