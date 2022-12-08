Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Housing Division has announced that it will allocate $10 million in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers.

According to a news release, the down payment assistance (DPA) programs will provide $15,000 in DPA to eligible first-time homebuyers.

The release advises that the assistance will come in the form of a second mortgage, which has no payments or interest, and will be “completely forgiven after three years of residence in the home.”

Eligibility requirements to participate in the program include:

- Must be first-time homebuyer (cannot have owned a home in the last 3 years)

- Minimum of 6 months Nevada residency

- Minimum credit score 660

- Must complete homebuyer education course

- Income must fall within Household Income Limit. View HERE.

“The investment in homeownership programs through the Home Means Nevada Initiative is inspiring to see,” said Bill Brewer, executive director of Nevada Rural Housing. “We are excited to continue to offer the opportunity of homeownership to more rural Nevadans.”

The website notes that the assistance can not be used for closing costs.

For more information, visit: https://www.homeispossiblenv.org/program/home-first

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
Wilson Reyes-Gonzales
Mental exam set for man held in fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
Nye County says inmates accused of attempting to smuggle drugs through laundry at jail
Nye County says inmates accused of attempting to smuggle drugs through laundry at jail
Ryan Bentley, left, and Angelica Hudson, right.
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel