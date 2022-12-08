Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Housing Division has announced that it will allocate $10 million in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers.

According to a news release, the down payment assistance (DPA) programs will provide $15,000 in DPA to eligible first-time homebuyers.

The release advises that the assistance will come in the form of a second mortgage, which has no payments or interest, and will be “completely forgiven after three years of residence in the home.”

Eligibility requirements to participate in the program include:

- Must be first-time homebuyer (cannot have owned a home in the last 3 years)

- Minimum of 6 months Nevada residency

- Minimum credit score 660

- Must complete homebuyer education course

- Income must fall within Household Income Limit. View HERE.

“The investment in homeownership programs through the Home Means Nevada Initiative is inspiring to see,” said Bill Brewer, executive director of Nevada Rural Housing. “We are excited to continue to offer the opportunity of homeownership to more rural Nevadans.”

The website notes that the assistance can not be used for closing costs.

For more information, visit: https://www.homeispossiblenv.org/program/home-first

