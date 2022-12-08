Mental exam set for man held in fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

Wilson Reyes-Gonzales
Wilson Reyes-Gonzales(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of driving a vehicle on Las Vegas Strip sidewalks before police pinned his car between patrol vehicles and it caught fire will undergo a competency evaluation before facing multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, a judge decided Thursday.

Wilson Reyes-Gonzales, 25, stood in shackles and said nothing in court after balking at his transfer in custody to face the judge on Tuesday.

His court-appointed public defender, Ben Little, asked Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia to let doctors evaluate his client’s mental health to determine whether he can understand charges against him.

Letizia said Reyes will remain jailed pending a Jan. 5 appearance before a state court judge.

Reyes was arrested Nov. 30 after police said he nearly struck pedestrians and a patrol officer during a vehicle chase through casino hotel parking structures, at least one valet stand, on walkways, and across streets in the busy tourist corridor.

Police say Reyes continued revving the engine of the Scion sedan he was driving while it was pinned between police cruisers. The vehicle tires popped in a cloud of acrid smoke and tire rims spun until flames ignited.

Reyes was pulled by police from his burning car and a police vehicle was damaged by fire, according to an arrest report. Police noted that Reyes was treated at a hospital, refused to talk with investigators or provide his name, and was identified by family members.

No other injuries were reported.

