Free candy cane-themed, walk-through event opens at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity.

According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to the community. However, they “strongly encourage” donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and the organization’s mission to “prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.”

As part of the experience, the couple says the Candy Cane House features over 50 decorated Christmas trees, 38,000 lights throughout the residence, free treats and hot chocolate and numerous photo opportunities.

According to the couple, the tradition of the Candy Cane House started three years ago when Cardona was diagnosed with cancer. After being told he didn’t have much time left, Cardenas said he wanted his husband to have the best Christmas. “Now three years later, Cardona is still here, and the Candy Cane House has only grown each year,” they said in the release.

“We are overwhelmed that Victor and Joey love HopeLink and have continued to use this opportunity to help us out. For the third year, they are encouraging people who come to tour the house to bring household item donations, gift cards and even cash that we can use to support families and seniors in Henderson who may be struggling financially with bills, rent or housing in general,” said Stacey Lockhart, chief executive officer at HopeLink of Southern Nevada.

Located at 366 S. Milan Street in Henderson, the Candy Cane House will be open to the public for the next three weeks.

According to the couple, the dates and times are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. with Santa in attendance for pictures

Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 from 7 – 9 p.m.

