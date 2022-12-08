Forecast Outlook- 12/8/2022

We’ll keep it dry through Saturday with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 50s. A storm dropping in from the northwest on Sunday will bring increasing rain and wind along with colder air for next week.

We’ll see some clouds move through tonight into early Friday morning, but we stay dry. It will be another chilly morning with low temperatures starting in the 30s on Friday. Skies will turn mostly sunny with a forecast high at 55° in Las Vegas. Saturday turns partly cloudy with highs pushing closer to 60°. We’ll see the breeze pick up during the afternoon with wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.

Sunday will be the most unsettled day over the next 7 days. Rain will be increasing during the day along with the mountain snow. Wind gusts in the 30 mph range are possible. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for early next week with high temperatures cooling down into the low 50s and upper 40s. We’ll have to keep an eye on lowering snow levels into Monday morning with the potential for a rain/snow mix over some of the higher elevations of the West Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll be drying out Tuesday through Thursday as colder air settles in. High temperatures fall back into the 40s.

