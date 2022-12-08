City of Henderson looking to buy Fiesta casino site for $32M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is looking to buy the site of a former casino for millions.

The city council will consider a funding resolution to buy the 35.3 acre site of the Fiesta Henderson at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway for $32 million. The resolution would approve the Redevelopment Agency to contribute $2 million to the total price.

The resolution says the city hopes to buy the site “for future redevelopment purposes benefitting the residents” of Henderson.

Fiesta Henderson closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. Station Casinos announced in July that the Fiesta Henderson, Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho would be demolished.

The resolution will be considered during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

