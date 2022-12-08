City of Henderson looking to buy Fiesta casino site for $32M

Fiesta Henderson demolition drone footage from Sept. 2022.
Fiesta Henderson demolition drone footage from Sept. 2022.(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is looking to buy the site of a former casino for millions.

The city council will consider a funding resolution to buy the 35.3 acre site of the Fiesta Henderson at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway for $32 million. The resolution would approve the Redevelopment Agency to contribute $2 million to the total price.

The resolution says the city hopes to buy the site “for future redevelopment purposes benefitting the residents” of Henderson.

Fiesta Henderson closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. Station Casinos announced in July that the Fiesta Henderson, Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho would be demolished.

The resolution will be considered during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers
Wilson Reyes-Gonzales
Mental exam set for man held in fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
Nye County says inmates accused of attempting to smuggle drugs through laundry at jail
Nye County says inmates accused of attempting to smuggle drugs through laundry at jail