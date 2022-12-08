Aerosmith cancels remaining 2 Las Vegas shows for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the cancellation of two previous performances, Aerosmith shared on social media that group would be canceling its final shows of the year in Las Vegas.

In the posting, the group said the cancellation comes “on the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

The group initially canceled its performance on Friday, Dec. 2. In announcing that cancellation, the group had advised that Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”

Aerosmith advised that tickets purchased through TicketMaster would be automatically funded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase, the group said.

