Aerosmith cancels remaining 2 Las Vegas shows for 2022

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the cancellation of two previous performances, Aerosmith shared on social media that group would be canceling its final shows of the year in Las Vegas.

In the posting, the group said the cancellation comes “on the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

The group initially canceled its performance on Friday, Dec. 2. In announcing that cancellation, the group had advised that Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights Las Vegas show.”

Aerosmith advised that tickets purchased through TicketMaster would be automatically funded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase, the group said.

