Venetian on Las Vegas Strip gives $1,500 bonuses to 7K employees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it was awarding 7,000 employees with bonuses.

According to a news release, the bonuses, $1,500 per worker, were awarded to both full-time and full-time flex team members at the resort.

The Venetian noted in the release that the bonuses were given regardless of seniority or position.

According to the property, bonuses total $11 million in awards.

“These distributions come 10 months since the sale of the operations of the iconic resort to the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. The Venetian Resort has seen tremendous business momentum and has grown earnings substantially since acquisition close,” the release stated.

