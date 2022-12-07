NLVPD: Woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self defense

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a November carjacking in which the victim shot and killed one of the suspects.

On November 19th, a woman told detectives she went to pick up her friend on their way to a Friendsgiving. The woman said the pair was too early to the party, so they decided to park near the house on San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street to wait. Arrest report documents note she said she noticed a vehicle approach them fast. She said the suspects parked directly in front of her car blocking it. She told detectives two black males got out of the vehicle with guns pointed at the women. The men yelled at the women to get out of the car. Before she could process what was going on, one of the males opened the driver’s side door and grabbed her by the shirt, yanking her out of the car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away but was not able to get the vehicle into drive. The woman said the car requires a button to be pressed to drive the car. The man had trouble doing so and placed his gun in his lap while he attempted to steal the car. The woman told her friend to run.

The report said a second suspect got into the passenger seat and told the first suspect, “Just go.” The woman noticed the suspect wasn’t holding the gun anymore. The report states that she grabbed it out of his lap and ran. Seconds later, the man tackled her from behind. The report said she tried to get the man off but he was holding her tight. That’s when she turned and shot him.

She told detectives she was unsure if she shot him once or twice. The report said the second suspect started shooting at her. The woman ran to a house and hid in a side yard. The woman told detectives the gun was jammed, so she fixed it. The report said she heard what she thought was the second suspect cry out that his friend was shot. She told detectives once she heard sirens she came out and approached the police. The woman was put into handcuffs but later told she was not under arrest.

Officers arrived and found a deceased male adult bleeding from his head lying in street. The report said the man was wearing a black ski mask, jacket and jeans. During the course of the investigation, detectives saw a vehicle of interest casing the area in multiple surveillance videos.

On December 2nd, LVMPD officers located Jaylin Morrison and took him into custody. The arrest report links Jaylin’s vehicle matching the vehicle of interest casing the victims. Detectives said Jaylin was a known association with the deceased suspect. Arrest documents said Morrison cased the victims, blocked their car with is, had two other associates get out of the car with masks and guns, removed the victims from their car, entered the victim’s car with the intent to steal it and attempted to steal the vehicle.

Morrison is facing charges of 2nd-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with the use of a deadly weapon, and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle.

North Las Vegas Police are also looking for any other suspects involved in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

