Nevada unemployment warns of text message scam targeting claimants

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a text message scam targeting claimants.

According to DETR, claimants are said to be receiving a text message that appears to be from the agency, asking that they verify their identity.

DETR is advising that this message is not from their office.

“Unemployment Insurance staff does not send out text messages and urges people to ignore texts claiming to be from UI staff,” DETR said in a tweet.

The agency added that, “Emails sent from the unemployment division do not contain links or ask for identifying information. Benefit emails are plainly informative, and receivers are asked not to respond to them.”

