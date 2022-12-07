Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a mountain lion was captured in the northwest valley.

According to police, at approximately 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a mountain lion seen near the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street.

Police said the mountain lion was safely captured at about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday and was transferred to a game warden.

