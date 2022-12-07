At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for at least five suspects after a man was killed in a beating in Waikiki overnight.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in an area fronting Kuhio Avenue.

Police said about five men were observed allegedly beating the victim, believed to be 21 years old, who was eventually able to get up and run away.

“All five males were seen beating him, assaulting him with a blunt type of weapon,” said HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes. “They fled the area at approximately between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they found the man on the ground unresponsive with a wound to the left side of his chest.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is underway and a search for the suspects remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

