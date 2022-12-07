Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police were called to the area for a shooting investigation and found multiple people trying to save the shooting victim. Fire officials responded to try and help the victim but he eventually died, police said. The victim was identified as David Charles Farris, 44, of White Hills.

Investigators later determined Santaolalla was an acquaintance of the victim, police said. MCSO said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the MCSO’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call their toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR # 22-045583.

