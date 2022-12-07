Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021.

The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Lee was driving a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan filled with liquor bottles when the caravan crossed over into the opposite lanes. A white Ford pickup swerved to avoid the Dodge before the vehicles hit partially head on, police said.

According to a report released by State Police, toxicology reports showed Lee had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .218% at the time of the crash.

Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021. (Nevada State Police)

“This shows that [Lee] was driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 2.5 times the legal limit of 0.08%,” police said in the report.

Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Lee’s death came shortly after the passing of his father, Hae Un Lee, who died in August 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Hae Un Lee founded Lee’s Discount Liquor in 1982. Kenny Lee was the CEO of the chain, which has 21 locations throughout Nevada.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.