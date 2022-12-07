Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year.

HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.

According to HPD records, the crash took place on Oct. 13 near Greenway Road and E. Van Wagenen Street. Witnesses said a motorcyclist was hit by a dark gray SUV. Witnesses said the SUV left after the crash, without stopping.

The motorcyclist said the car hit him in the leg. An officer on scene said the motorcyclist had bruising to his leg and a broken headlight.

A friend of the motorcyclist reportedly followed the SUV driver to a nearby residence. When the driver got out of the vehicle, the friend approached and told the driver they had hit his friend. The driver claimed the motorcyclist hit him, the incident report said. The friend claimed the SUV driver was possibly impaired.

A records check showed the car was registered to Hargis’ wife. When police tried to interview Hargis about the crash, he declined to answer questions.

HPD said Hargis was hired by the city on Aug. 28, 2000. Hargis was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.

Hargis was involved in a vote of no confidence for HPD Chief Thedrick Andres earlier this year. Hargis is the president of the Henderson Police Officers Association.

