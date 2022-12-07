Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good.

Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.

However, Legal Aid said not all records can be sealed. Crimes against children or very serous charges are excluded.

Though, the program can give you a fresh start, as one attorney participating in the program can attest.

Visit www.lacsn.org/seal for more information.

