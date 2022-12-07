Forecast Outlook- 12/7/2022

Scattered showers taper off this evening with drier weather Thursday and Friday. Another storm on the way brings more widespread rain and mountain snow this weekend.

Skies remain partly cloudy on Wednesday with a few isolated showers in the forecast. Most of the precipitation is focused over the mountains and over the North Las Vegas Valley. Some of the heavier showers we’ve seen have had some graupel (ice pellets) mixed in. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Any showers taper off tonight with drier weather over the coming days.

High temperatures hold in the mid-50s through the weekend. Thursday and Friday stay dry with some more sunshine in the mix.

The weekend looks to bring in a more significant storm system with increasing rain and wind on Sunday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast early next week with high temperatures cooling down into the low 50s and upper 40s. We’ll have to keep an eye on lowering snow levels into Monday morning with the potential for a rain/snow mix over some of the higher elevations of the West Las Vegas Valley.

