Despite inflation, consumers aren’t cutting Christmas cards this holiday season

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not quite Santa’s workshop, but there is there is plenty of holiday joy being created at the 240,000 square foot Shutterfly facility in Tempe.

“This is typically our Super Bowl,” Scott Whiting, the director of manufacturing, said. “We plan 9 months out of the year for this very season.” The facility typically has 600 full-time employees. Currently, there are an additional 450 to 600 seasonal workers.

Despite persistently high inflation, Whiting says people aren’t cutting back on Christmas cards. A recent company survey shows people are purchasing holiday cards at the same rate as years past, and overall, Shutterfly estimates it will print about 165 million cards this season. “We’ll do about two million cards per day just out of this location--about 15,000 books, 3,000 canvas, and thousands of various photo and home décor items as well,” he said.

It’s all part of that overall holiday budget. The National Retail Federation says consumers will spend an average of $833 this season, but businesses know inflation is weighing on so many shoppers. Shutterfly’s survey shows about 64% of people are concerned about the impact of rising prices on their holiday gift budgets. “People are definitely concerned with inflation and how that’s going to impact their purchasing power for the holiday season,” Whiting said. “I think in these economic times, folks do that have limited budget. They want something that’s meaningful and personal. We offer a number of products under $25 for those budget conscious consumers.”

