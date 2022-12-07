LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City.

“We have to identify who in the community has those important skills,” Ramsay Wharton, Program Manager of Arizona Film and Digital Media said during a public information session held in Bullhead City on how to take part in future productions.

“Our job is to really encourage and attract business and production work here to the state and also help the communities prepare and support the productions when they come to town,” Wharton explained.

Film crews need basic accommodations including places to eat, places to stay, and construction materials for building sets, but they often need much more. Everything from buildings that could be used as backdrops, medical service providers for set safety, even trash removal. Arizona has a directory to help them find whatever they are looking for.

Tim Webb owns Tin Can Music, a local music production studio. Webb records sounds of nature, trains, and Route 66. Webb plans on listing his business in the directory saying it is a perfect way to get his product out.

“My music can be licensed,” Webb shared.

The goal of Arizona Film and Digital Media is to make Bullhead City more attractive to production crews which would generate revenue for the city and ultimately the state.

With new tax breaks coming and low or no permit film fees, could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?

“The sky is the limit for the entertainment industry. It’s really about how far the community and their representative and government want to take it,” Wharton contended.

To submit your name as an actor or extra, or a location, prop, or other services to protentional filmmakers to the Arizona directory, visit their website.

Only people with an Arizona address can join the Arizona network. Nevada does have a similar directory.

