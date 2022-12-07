Clark County’s last-call proposal for cannabis lounges stirs debate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County’s 2-hour “last call” proposal and a 24-hour “no tow” rule have drawn concern from some cannabis business insiders, as county officials move forward with cementing the policy into local law.

The Cannabis Compliance Board requires a minimum of 30 minutes for the last call for customers, but Clark County officials have made it known that they intend a more stringent policy to combat intoxicated driving.

The Nevada Cannabis Association released a letter to Clark County Commissioners, expressing concern:

For lounges to be successful, they must be safe. This applies not only to the consumers inside, but to the drivers on our roads as well. Nevertheless, the proposed 24-hour “no tow” policy requires further consideration and should not be adopted as written. We would ask that the Commission consider the following recommendations:

The letter states that landlords may be opposed to strict no-tow policies on their properties, and advocate for a maximum of a 12-hour window instead.

The letter also calls for a closer review of a two-hour last call, and its impact on various businesses.

“Customers are free to leave a lounge at any time... it is unclear how a two-hour window would actually serve to mitigate risk,” the letter stated, calling for a later last call for edibles and infused foods if delayed onset is a concern.

“I think [the concerns are] legitimate. But the reality is, we want to be super cautious. Driving impairment is a huge issue in Clark County,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who has been advocating for lounges in Nevada for some time, yet supports the current proposed ordinance.

“And this is something where we can always change it down the road, but you want to start out the most conservative as you can. When we get more experience, and we learn how it works, hopefully, we can make it equivalent to bars,” Segerblom stated.

Clark County has pledged to fund businesses from social equity applicants; Segerblom said that funding can also aid in business costs that include DUI prevention measures.

One social equity applicant, Rachel Lee of Sunflower Compassionate Company, backs any and all DUI prevention measures and calls for more strict rules for establishments that sell alcohol.

“Regardless if it’s cannabis or alcohol, I think a lot of these casinos should put that into play as well. Instead of charging people for parking in these establishments, let’s see how we can get you home safely,” Lee said.

Lee plans to have shuttles for customers and a very small parking lot, all to encourage customers to obtain an alternative ride and discourage driving.

“I want to make sure they’re getting back to their destination safe,” Lee said.

The proposal will have a public hearing on December 20.

