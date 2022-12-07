Boulder City police say “highly intoxicated” woman caught speeding through a school zone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People are crediting the Boulder City Police Department on its Facebook page for stopping a suspected drunk driver who was caught in a school zone near Garrett Middle School on Monday.

“She was headed to the high school and then back to one of our elementary schools to pick up two elementary school kids. She was also supposed to be babysitting somebody else’s child which wasn’t with her thank God. So, she would have had four children in her care at some point in time during this driving experience,” said Boulder City Police Sergeant John Glenn.

Glenn says he pulled the woman over but allowed a training officer and a new officer to handle most of the incident. He says the woman’s preliminary alcohol breath test was .265, more than three times the legal limit to drive of .08. He says the stop occurred just after three in the afternoon as kids were getting out of school.

Among other charges, the sergeant says the woman was charged with second offense DUI. He says she got a DUI earlier this year and her driver’s license is currently revoked because of that DUI.

Glenn says the woman said she had two shots of Jameson the night before at a local bar. He also says the woman claimed she has a medical condition that turns carbohydrates into alcohol in her body. The suspect also said she has been diagnosed with two traumatic brain injuries.

Glenn says people need to slow down and not drive impaired.

“We’ve got way too many deaths on the roadway, and it needs to stop,” said Glenn.

Glenn says the woman’s mother was contacted and picked up the kids from school.

