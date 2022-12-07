Boulder City police: Fake 911 call of active shooter leads to school lockdown

Generic image of calling 911
Generic image of calling 911(WMTV)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police said a fake 911 led to a brief lockdown at a local high school Wednesday morning.

BCPD said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. from someone who claimed to be a teacher at Boulder City High School. The caller claimed they were hiding from a gunman in the school.

BCPD Chief Tim Shea said the on-site school resource officer went into immediate active shooter protocol.

“In less than 90-seconds, strike teams consisting of multiples officers were deployed inside the school,” Shea said. Law enforcement quickly determined there was no threat, BCPD said.

Police said they also received similar calls from a neighboring school “just moments” after the call at Boulder City High School.

The school was on lockdown for 45 minutes while police investigated and cleared the scene.

“These threats are a crime and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief Shea said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Uber launching self-driving cars in Las Vegas
Uber launching self-driving cars in Las Vegas
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds
Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds
Woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self defense, North Las Vegas police say