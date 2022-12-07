Boulder City police: Fake 911 call of active shooter leads to school lockdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police said a fake 911 led to a brief lockdown at a local high school Wednesday morning.

BCPD said they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. from someone who claimed to be a teacher at Boulder City High School. The caller claimed they were hiding from a gunman in the school.

BCPD Chief Tim Shea said the on-site school resource officer went into immediate active shooter protocol.

“In less than 90-seconds, strike teams consisting of multiples officers were deployed inside the school,” Shea said. Law enforcement quickly determined there was no threat, BCPD said.

Police said they also received similar calls from a neighboring school “just moments” after the call at Boulder City High School.

The school was on lockdown for 45 minutes while police investigated and cleared the scene.

“These threats are a crime and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief Shea said.

